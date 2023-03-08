CARTHAGE, Mo. — Jasper County authorities are investigating the circumstances of a Carthage man’s death in a pasture.

Tuesday evening, deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Highway 37 and Incline Road for a report of an accident, the office said in a release. At the location they discovered a man deceased.

He was identified as Garry Danner, 42. Investigators determined that he was pinned under his pickup truck while outside checking fences.

Danner’s remains have been turned over the the Jasper County Coroner.