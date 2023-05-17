Printed Confederate States of America notes confiscated from Tewell’s home in March 2023. (Photo courtesy: Carthage Police Department)

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage man charged with several counts of felony forgery and stealing, in a counterfeiting case that involves Civil War-era currency, pleaded not guilty in a Jasper County Courtroom today (5/17).

Jasper County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Kurtis Droppa said during today’s arraignment hearing, Jeremy J. Tewell, 44, pled not guilty to five charges: Three counts of forgery and two counts of stealing — all of which are Class D Felonies. Tewell appeared in court with his attorney, William Fleischaker. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Droppa said a pre-trial conference is scheduled for June 28th.

Tewell was arrested without incident at his home on March 28, 2023. Carthage Police Chief, Bill Hawkins, said a person from the Carthage area contacted the police department, stating they had purchased a counterfeit Confederate States of America bank note. Hawkins says the note was confirmed to be counterfeit by an unknown third party who specializes in civil war era currency.

Carthage Police Detective, Aaron Kmick said a search of Tewell’s home on the day of his arrest, uncovered several items relating to Confederate States of America bank notes, including other items of interest.

Jeremy Tewell is named by at least four different dealers that specialize in valuable collections, including coins, currency, and fine jewelry. All of them accuse Tewell of selling or attempting to sell items of rarity and/or worth. In our independent investigation, KSNF/KODE spent several weeks researching these claims. Not only did we speak with the alleged victims — all of them sharing similar stories about what they say is fraudulent activity involving Tewell — we also spoke with coin/currency and collection experts, as well as law enforcement, including the United States Secret Service. You can read our full investigative report, HERE.