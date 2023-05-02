CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — An area restaurant has returned to the same community but in a new location.

Gambino’s Pizza was a staple in Carl Junction for 23 years before closing its doors back in 2016.

The eatery reopened on Tuesday but in a brand new building, a few miles from its original location on Pennell.

It’s now at the intersection of 171 and Fir Road.

“It’s a special day for us, we are super excited to be bringing Gambino’s Pizza back to the community here at Airport Drive, Carl Junction, Joplin, Webb City, it’s been a lot of planning here over the last couple of years and certainly we want to do the best we could to bring this quality pizza back to the area,” said Lance Adams, Co-Owner.

While Adams never worked at the original Gambino’s, two of his sons did and are employees at the new location.