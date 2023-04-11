JOPLIN, Mo. — Nearly eight million dollars. that’s the budget hit from last year in Jasper County for taxpayers who didn’t pay up.

“You’ve got to pay your taxes,” said Steve Smith, Joplin Taxpayer.

Something Steve Smith doesn’t even complain about.

“I’m glad to pay my taxes – everything’s got to be paid,” said Smith.

Not everyone agrees.

A new report shows nearly eight million dollars in back taxes went unpaid in Jasper County last year.

That total is spread out over a list of cities, the county, road district, and especially schools like the Joplin School District.

“Get around 28-30% from the state and then 10%. We’ve been getting a little higher from that from the Federal,” said Shelly Toft, Joplin School Chief Finance Officer.

The rest comes from local taxes.

Joplin School Chief Finance Officer Shelly Toft says about 91 percent of residents are current on their taxes.

But the district loses hundreds of thousands of dollars a year from those who never pay.

“When you look at that, you know, even $200,000 could be two buses, two additional bonuses or it could be three to four teachers,” said Toft.

“Whether it’s in our teaching in the classroom, whether it’s administrators, whether it’s a bus driver, whether it’s a custodian. I mean there’s all kinds of training that we also do with our classified staff. … Personnel is the first thing I think of whenever funding is reduced, or we don’t get as much funding because of delinquent taxes or any other source,” said Dr. Kerry Sachetta, Joplin R-8 Supt.

The biggest offenders are residents skipping out on personal property taxes – most often for cars and trucks.

Last year, that totaled 4.1 million dollars lost, and 3.2 million of that would have gone to the nine school districts that share space in Jasper County.

Tax bills Shelly Toft hopes will get paid in the future.

“That would help the school district which can help the students who are going on it out into the community and everything else we could see. We could definitely use those taxes,” said Toft.