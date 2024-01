ASBURY, Mo. — Another southwest Missouri town is asking voters for a marijuana sales tax.

The City of Asbury is proposing a 3-percent retail sales tax for the spring ballot.

It would apply only to recreational marijuana purchases – not medical marijuana.

There are currently no dispensaries in Asbury. If approved, it would only affect future operations if one would open in town.

The measure will go before voters on the April 2 ballot.