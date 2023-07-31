SARCOXIE, Mo. — For the first time in more than 10 years, a local volunteer fire department isn’t accepting applications.

“You don’t do this job for the money, it’s just not what it is about,” said Bert Carnes, Sarcoxie Volunteer Fire Chief.

That’s not stopping people from signing up to be volunteer firefighters in Sarcoxie.

For the first time in more than a decade, the volunteer fire department is fully staffed, with more people wanting to get involved.

“The city allows us 20 firefighters, we are maxed out at 20 firefighters, and I probably have eight more applications in my drawer, that are just waiting for a spot, waiting for someone to step down or leave, waiting for an opportunity to serve on this department,” said Carnes.

With more hands on deck than they are used to, the station has reduced its response times by more than two minutes per call — and can now afford to have at least two firefighters in-house at all times.

Carnes believes these improvements are in direct correlation with the recent rise in station morale.

“The firefighters and the command staff are doing an amazing job at fostering this respectful environment. You don’t talk bad about each other, if there are issues we deal with those issues immediately, just like any family there are going to be some squabbles and we take care of those immediately and don’t let them fester,” said Carnes.

He says it also has to do with the family-first mentality that the station is adopting.

“We get together, in fact, we are doing cornhole today, we’ve got a birthday party this evening for one of the firefighter’s grandchildren, we are doing a birthday party for her. We do these things, we will put a movie up on the projector, invite everyone down to watch a movie, and just hang out and spend time together,” said Carnes.

It’s catching the attention of people outside of the department as well….

“It’s a sense of camaraderie, it’s a certain flexibility to try new things, whatever it is, it seems to be working,” said Don Triplett, Mayor of Sarcoxie.