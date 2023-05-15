ALBA, Mo. — A national chain of variety stores has opened their newest location in the small Jasper County town of Alba. Last week, Dollar General opened their doors to the public, becoming the first national chain to build in Alba. Tiff Artinger, Mayor of Alba, says the store’s opening is significant for the town’s residents.

“Some people say, ‘it’s just a Dollar General,’ but to this community, it’s a whole lot more, and it’s important for a lot of reasons. A lot of people that live here, have been here for a long time and they deserve the essentials of life,” said Artinger.

A community Facebook page called the “Alba Missouri Newsletter,” mentioned the grand opening of the Dollar General in a recent post. That post received dozens of positive responses and comments — the majority of those are from residents of Alba who are excited to see growth in their community.

“Our Dollar General has produce and things that our community is really lacking in regards to a store. Several times a year it’s difficult for those living in Alba to travel outside of the city, because of flooding from Spring River. It’s almost like being snowed in. Now that we have this store, anytime we can’t get out of the city because of flooded roads, it wont be as bad because we have a store here in town, supplying us with everything that people may need,” said Artinger.

Mayor Artinger says her hope is that this new store will generate interest from other businesses who may want to build in Alba.

“I think that we’re creating something pretty special out here, and hopefully more businesses and other national chain stores will make Alba their home, too,” said Artinger.