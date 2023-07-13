(Photo courtesy: Beard Engine Brewing Co.)

ALBA, Mo. — An English-style brewery located in the small Jasper County town of Alba, continues to bring in big awards, including recognition on both the state and national level.

Beard Engine Brewing Company was constructed three years ago — occupying the historic Old Miners Inn building. Brewery owners, Tiff and Nate Artinger say it’s a fitting location for a craft brewery business that’s now known throughout the country, and in many parts of the world.

“The whole thing is just unreal. I mean, in a way, we’re no longer local. In just three years we’ve reached beyond everything we could have ever imagined,” said Nate Artinger.

After opening the doors to their establishment for the first time in 2020, they’ve continually received customer praise, awards for several unique craft brews, and one important state title that continues to stick.

Earlier this week, the Artinger’s learned Missouri Magazine named Beard Engine Brewing Company, “Best Brewery In Missouri” for the 2023-2024 award season. This is the third year in a row the Alba-based brewery was crowned “Missouri’s Best.” Missouri Magazine choose Beard Engine as the “Show-Me State’s Best Brewery” for their 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 award seasons. Now in their third year of business, the small-town brewery has managed to keep the crown.

“This morning, I said to my husband, ‘So does this mean we have an award for every year we’ve been open? That’s pretty intense!’ So to be named the best brewery in the state, despite being a young business, it’s just really humbling,” said Tiff Artinger.

July is turning out to be a month of major recognition for Beard Engine Brewing Company. Just days after the results from “Missouri’s Best 2024” were released, the Artinger’s received even more exciting news — this time, from one of the top three beer competitions in the United States: The U.S. Open Beer Championship, which judges more beer styles than any other competition in the world.

Earlier this year, Beard Engine submitted one of their brews to the competition called, “Just a Bit.” That particular craft brew, created by Nate Artinger, received a silver medal in the Extra Special Bitter (ESB) category. Beard Engine’s craft brew submission was just one of more than 3,000 entries sent in from breweries all over the world.

“I believe one of the keys to our success is repeated consistency. Every batch is tailored the same, and each one was created with the same amount of love and care. You know, the beer industry is tough, and the one thing you must have is consistency. You want people coming back — you want that beer to taste the same every time they come back — and when you can do that, I think you’re good as gold,” said Nate Artinger.

In 2022, the small town brewery competed on the world stage — receiving a platinum medal for their Brown Ale at the Brewski Awards, an international beer competition that brings together experienced beer consumers to taste and judge beers from around the world.

“There’s so much more to a brewery than just the beer. We both work really, really hard. Most people don’t understand how overwhelming it can be to manufacture and sell your own spirits. So, to be recognized for all of the hard work both Nate and I put into this love of ours, just reminds me that it’s all worth it,” said Tiff Artinger.