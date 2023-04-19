JASPER COUNTY — A tied city council race in Carterville will be decided with a runoff election in just a few days — but that’s just one race that was complicated on election day a couple of weeks ago.

“We were originally given 15 people that each had one valid vote,” said Greg Dagnan, Carthage City Admin.

Write in candidates for the Ward One council seat in Carthage.

Five of those candidates either didn’t qualify or dropped out after election day, leaving a ten-way tie for a job that couldn’t attract even one candidate to file by the candidate deadline.

“There’s a statute in Missouri that basically says if they agree to it, then they can be chosen by essentially drawing a name from a hat. but it has to be some randomized process. so it doesn’t go to the council and mayor and then they pick. Since it was a tie – they can all agree. So we are literally going to draw names from a hat,” said Dagnan.

A meeting has been scheduled for Monday night to decide who wins the contested Carthage seat.

Just the latest in a series of complications involving Jasper County elected offices from the April 4th election.

In Carterville, two candidates who did file got the same number of votes – leading to a runoff election Tuesday.

There were 11 races countywide that wound up relying on write-in candidates to fill a city council or board of aldermen — Think cities like Purcell, Duenweg, and Carl Junction

“Most of them got resolved because there were enough write-ins specifically where one candidate got more than one vote. And then that individual was actually seated,” said Charlie Davis, Jasper Co. Clerk.

Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis says that’s becoming more and more common for local elected office.

“You’re running a campaign and nasty things are said about you by different individuals. And it’s it hurts. So I think that is one of the reasons we’re having a little bit harder time filling all of these seats, because not only is it a volunteer position, you’ll also put yourself and your family through scrutiny and sometimes it’s really nasty unfortunately,” said Davis.