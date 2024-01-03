JASPER COUNTY — The new year will bring a new location for an area business.

Specialty Risk Insurance is currently located on South Garrison Street in Carthage, but it’s headed to a new location across I-44 from the Joplin Regional Stockyards.

Kevin Charleston says his company, which provides traditional commercial and agri-business insurance, is going from ten to twenty thousand square feet.

The large parking lot will make parking a lot easier for farmers and ranchers who drive large vehicles.

“We started down this path about six months ago, maybe eight months ago, looking for another space out here. This was a customer of ours at Consignment RV and found out he was leaving, moving back to the other side of the road. He consolidated with his dad and bought his out on the other side, and he didn’t need the space anymore. It was a great opportunity for us,” said Kevin Charleston, owner, Specialty Risk Insurance.

Charleston says money from the “Missouri Works” program is helping to fund the move.

The company has 90 people now, but over the next six years, he hopes to add 200 more.

He hopes to be in the new location by sometime this spring.