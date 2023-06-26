REDINGS MILL, Mo. — With Independence Day being just over a week away — and fireworks being sold on just about every corner — a local fire department is doing its part to remind the public of ways to avoid starting fires.

“You’ve got rockets and missiles shooting every which way and every direction. You never know where they are going to land, and you never know if they are extinguished before they do land. So we are on our toes quite a bit, sleep a little bit less, and sleep a little less deep,” said Leif Hasty, Redings Mill Fire Department EMS Chief. “

According to the “National Fire Protection Association” — each year, more than 18 thousand fires are started in the U.S., due to mishandled fireworks.

It’s also because of other factors, like extreme heat and dryness, that can lead to the property being damaged.

With the Fourth of July being a little more than a week away — the Redings Fire Department is giving firework-users some pointers on how to avoid starting fires while celebrating.

“Take into account the humidity of the day, the dew point of the mornings, and then the wind speed and direction that you have throughout your day. Those are the three things we look at, and obviously the temperature. The higher the temperature is, the more likely there is going to be less humidity in your area,” said Hasty.

Hasty says it’s also a good idea to keep a bucket of water or hose nearby in case of an emergency.

It’s essential to make sure you know exactly what you are lighting — before sparking the match.

“Take into account the largeness and the vastness of the firework that you are shooting off, then find maybe a middle of a street if it is safe to do so, maybe if you have a long driveway, choose the part that is furthest away from your home. You kinda gotta take your hit or miss, do you want your house to burn down or do you want to enjoy the firework show,” said Hasty.

Hasty says the Redings Station has received a record number of calls in recent months — and says taking precautions go a long way in keeping people and property safe.