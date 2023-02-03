JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County 9-1-1 Call Center is building a database of sites when it comes to automated external defibrillators or A.E.Ds.

Officials want to know which households and-or businesses have them. It’s partnering with the company, Pulsepoint to make the list publicly available.

“Any information that we can gather — that can help a bystander save the life of some individual is amazing. You know we collect data right now on people who have storm shelters. Because that can help save lives if somebody is trapped in their storm shelter and a building has collapsed. And we’ve done that through our website — it’s just another way for us to start collecting data to be a part of helping the community,” said April Ford, Jasper Co. 911 Director.

Right now, the registry is happening in certain counties, but local workers say the plan is to take the registry statewide.

You can register your A.E.D. by following this link here.