JOPLIN, Mo. — Many of us would never think of not tipping a server at a restaurant. But one group of workers in the hospitality field often go without receiving a gratuity.

Jina Scott and Shannon Barstow work in management at a Joplin hotel now, but started their careers in the hospitality industry in housekeeping. Both agree the practice isn’t as common as it used to be.

And Barstow thinks she knows at least one factor contributing to its decline.

“A lot of people these days don’t carry cash and I think that has something to do with it,” said Barstow, Director of Sales, TownePlace Suites by Marriott.

“It was more common than it was um since Covid hit and it could be because, you know, inflation or rising cost of things,” said Jina Scott, General Manager, TownePlace Suites by Marriott.

Both women say they were flattered to get a tip for cleaning rooms and remember how much work goes into making a room look like this.

“Housekeepers sometimes go unnoticed but they are probably one of the hardest working people I know. It’s a hard job, it’s not easy, it’s physical labor and to know that you get a tip, it’s like a job well done, like you did something,” said Scott.

“It could be a life-changing five dollars, ten dollars life experience, I mean paying bills, getting them to work for gas, buying diapers. So I mean the tipping is very important for them and all of us,” said Barstow.

So if you decide to tip, where do you put it? A good place is on or near the envelope each housekeeping worker leaves in each of the rooms they’re responsible for cleaning.