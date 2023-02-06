JOPLIN, Mo. — Dental Health was the focus of a special event, Friday, at a Joplin elementary school.

Irving Elementary was the site for a presentation called, “Show Me What Makes You Smile.”

It was for 4th and 5th-grade students — and was led by Dr. Erinne Kennedy, the Director of Predoctoral Education at KCU College of Dental Medicine.

The month of February, among other things, is National Children’s Dental Health Month.

“It’s so important to start early. So, what we know is that your oral health is connected to your overall health, meaning when your mouth is healthy, it helps the rest of your body be healthy. And so, the earlier that we can start with children, we can actually develop those healthy behaviors, and it can not only prevent disease in the future that’s in their mouth, but it can also help them stay healthy and grow up to be really healthy adults,” said Dr. Erinne Kennedy, KCU.

Children’s Dental Health Day was first celebrated on February 8th, 1949.

It became a month-long commemoration in 1981.