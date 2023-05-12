JOPLIN, Mo. — The wet weather didn’t stop a big parade today at a local elementary school. It was a different kind of parade as Irving Elementary in Joplin hosted a career parade.

Students in kindergarten through fifth grade were able to go outside and see a bunch of different possibilities for careers. Everything from police, fire, well-digging, even the local news, and more. The goal was simple: to show the kids what all there is to be when they grow up.

“I think it’s really important when they’re young to instill, you know, like set a goal in their mind like this is what I want to do when I grow up. Because it just gives them something to work towards,” said Kim Nally, Irving Counselor.

“It was just really the experience to see what it’s like what they do and stuff. Like see what they drive and stuff. How they do it,” said Maxwell Wright, Irving 4th Grader.

This was the first year for the career parade.

Nally says they plan to expand the event next year and have a wider variety of careers for the kids to look at.