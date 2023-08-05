Four vehicle trash on Will Rogers Turnpike

CRAIG COUNTY – An Idaho man died after being pinned for two hours in a four-vehicle crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike on Friday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Jerome Lubango Bienvenu, 31, of Meridian died at the scene, the patrol reported.

Bienvenu’s vehicle departed on the right side of the roadway entering a private parking lot, ramped over a curb and left approximately 90 feet of skid marks before striking a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia in the rear, according to the patrol. Bienvenu’s vehicle continued traveling west and struck a 2016 Peterbilt tractor in the passenger front and then struck a 2019 Ram 2500 pickup truck before coming to a rest, the patrol stated.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. at mile marker 288 in the westbound lane, the patrol reported.

Kamaldeep Singh, 30, of Indianapolis, driver of the semi-tractor trailer, was treated and released from St. Francis Hospital in Vinita.

Rafael Alvarado Rojas, 55, of El Paso, Texas, driver of the tractor and Levi Allen Gerrish, 40, of Elkhart, Indiana, driver of the truck were not injured.

The patrol said the cause of the collision was inattentive driving.