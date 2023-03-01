LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Lane reductions next week at Freistatt Branch in Lawrence County will slow traffic on the interstate.

Contractor crews will be installing scaffolding on the bridges ahead of work to rehabilitate the bridge decks/driving surfaces of the bridges between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. March 6-14.

Traffic Impacts:

I-44 will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction near mile marker 41.

All lanes will be open during daytime hours and weekends.

Drivers should expect slowed traffic and traffic delays.

Crews and large equipment will be near traffic.

Speed limits will be reduced to 60 mph through the work zone.

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone.

Drivers should consider alternate routes during the project.

This work is part of a three-year project to improve 25 bridges within 15 miles of I-44 across the Southwest District. Of the 25 bridges in the project, known as the I-44 Corridor Bridge Bundle, seven (7) are mainline I-44 bridges, five (5) are I-44 overpass bridges and the remaining bridges are on adjacent routes over various features. Sixteen (16) bridges will be replaced and nine (9) bridges will receive major rehabilitation work.