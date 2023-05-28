MIAMI, Okla. – Lights!!! Camera!!! Action!!! The city of Miami has earned a film-friendly certification.

The City of Miami and Visit Miami completed their requirements for OF+MO’s Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program.

“We’re thrilled the City of Miami has joined our growing roster of film-friendly cities and towns throughout the state, becoming the first community in Ottawa County to achieve this designation,” said Jeanette Standon, OF+MO Director in a prepared statement. “We look forward to working with Miami and furthering opportunities for film outreach in this region.”

“The Visit Miami OK team is thrilled to be named an Oklahoma Film Friendly Community,” Amanda Davis, Executive Director of Visit Miami.

Production companies are out and exploring Oklahoma, she said.

“We are excited to begin recruiting them into the City of Miami,” Davis said. “Film and music are two industries that are growing and Miami is proud of the history we have in music and look forward to building our community as a new film-friendly location.”

Founded in 1891, Miami is known as “The Gateway of Route 66.” The community boasts the longest Main Street on the Mother Road as well as the last section of the original nine-foot wide “Ribbon Road,” which runs for 13 miles from Miami to Afton.

Miami is also home to nine American Indian Tribal headquarters that have done much to boast tourism in the area, Davis said.

As annual host of the Sunny Side Up Film Festival and the Oklahoma Route 66 Heritage Fest, Miami is camera ready and boasts key attractions, including the Coleman Theatre and Dobson Museum, she said.

For more information on filming in the City of Miami, see visitmiamiok.com.

For more information on OF+MO’s Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program, including a list of certified film-friendly communities, visit okfilmmusic.org/filmfriendly.