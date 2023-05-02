NEOSHO, Mo. — An organization that serves those who have served our country is looking for more sponsorship from the community.

Heartland Canines For Veterans pairs trained service animals with veterans who deal with PTSD and other conditions.

Executive Director Jimmy Burgess says a couple of companies are already on board to help financially – but he’d love to have more since the cost of training the animals can be too expensive for veterans to afford. Right now, the organization has two corporate sponsors, Jack Henry and Petland, but Burgess hopes that number will increase very soon.

“It gives companies and organizations an opportunity to bring a specific veteran and their service dog into their family uh for both of these companies now Petland and Jack Henry actually got to name the dog which is a great process and then they get all the Christmas cards and all the happy videos and get to see the entire training process happen,” said Burgess.

Vernon Marchington who served his country in the Army and the Navy and says Bella is helping him through a very trying time.

“I lost my wife a year and a half ago and I became, I have real bad anxiety and PTSD like most veterans do. And once my wife passed away and my kids moved out, I refused to leave the house except to go to work,” said Vernon Marchington, Service Dog Recipient.

“He knows when I’m going to have a panic attack or have an episode inside of a large crowd, so he um he picks up on that really quick, he picked up on his training within two or three months so he did a great job with that and we’re still working as a team,” said Alex Rivera, Service Dog Recipient.

But more financial support could be on the way soon. Heartland is one of three finalists for $50,000 worth of local philanthropic funding. They’ll find out next month if they are the winner.