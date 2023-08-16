NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — An Asbury man is back on the streets after pleading guilty for his role in a Newton County shooting. This afternoon 35-year-old Cody Jones pleaded guilty to third-degree assault.

As part of the deal, two charges of armed criminal action, one count of second-degree assault, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm were dismissed against him. The judge sentenced Jones to 120 days in the Newton County Jail, giving him credit for time served.

The charges stem from an incident in March where Newton County deputies responded after a man put his vehicle in a ditch after being shot twice. It happened near Carver Road and MM Highway.

Deputies say the victim got into an altercation with three people and the suspects fired shots. The other two suspects in the case, Trevor Palmer and Kimber Laquet, both pleaded guilty last month to their roles in the incident and were sentenced to probation.