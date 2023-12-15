GROVE, Okla. – A 25-year-old Grove woman was killed in a car crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Maria Hallbauer was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.

The crash happened around 1:50 p.m. about a mile north of Grove on US-59 and E 240 Rd.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but a trooper’s preliminary investigation shows Hallbauer’s 2015 Nissan Sentra was travelling in the northbound lane of US-59 when, for an unknown reason, it departed the highway to the east striking a stop sign causing the vehicle to swerve to the left hitting a dump truck.

Hallbauer’s passenger, a three-year-old girl, was flown by helicopter to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa where she was admitted in stable condition with head, trunk and lower extremity injuries, the patrol said.

Carl Myers, 60, of Washburn, MO., was not injured, the patrol said.