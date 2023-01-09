GROVE, Okla. – An obscure election ballot measure will be voted on by Grove voters in Tuesday’s election.

Voters are being asked to decide whether to provide the power company Public Service Company of Oklahoma with a new 25-year franchise to serve the city. The measure allows the power company to use the city’s land easements when working on power lines, said Debbie Bottoroff, city manager.

“If the vote doesn’t pass PSO will have to get the property owner’s permission to use the property easement,” Bottoroff said. “This would slow down service response times and rates would increase.”

The issue is only on the ballot every 25 years.