GROVE, Okla. — Decades-old buildings filled with mold and other health concerns are prompting Grove city leaders to ask voters to pass a sales tax increase to build new fire and police stations.

The 15-year, six-tenths of one percent sales tax increase will be on the Jan. 9 special election ballot. If passed, sales taxes will jump from the current 9.6 percent sales tax to 10.2 percent.

“We value our police officers and firefighters,” said Grove City Manager Debbie Bottoroff. “We need to upgrade the police and fire departments for their safety, so they can adequately protect the community.”

The sales tax is equivalent to a 60-cent increase for every $100 spent in retail purchases, she said.

State law mandates that only registered voters who live in the city limits can vote on the sales tax proposition.

There are approximately 4,884 registered voters, Bottoroff said. The 2020 census lists the community’s population at 6,954.

Preliminary plans, if the sales tax proposal is approved, is to remodel the fire station to house the Emergency Management Department and keep an engine stored on-site to keep the ISO rating at its current level, she said.

The existing decades-old police station will be demolished from the inside and possibly be remodeled for a retail store.

“For several years, the City of Grove has considered and researched the options to remodel both facilities,” Bottoroff said.

Both stations are landlocked and unable to expand, she said.

“Architects determined and advised the city that remodeling the facilities would not be cost-effective and would not provide the much-needed additional space,” Bottoroff said.

Grove voters defeated a similar property tax proposal in September.

A 25-year, $16.5 million bond proposal was rejected by 662 votes opposing the initiative to 457 in favor, or 59.16 percent to 40.84 percent.

“We have changed some things,” said Bottoroff referring to the proposal.

Bottoroff said the first change was to reduce the floor plan.

The proposed Fire Station is 17,252 sq. ft. and the proposed Police Station is 13,324 sq. ft.

“The reduced floor plan brings the project to a cost estimate of $16.5 million,” Bottoroff said. “The $16.5 million is a Not-to-Exceed number and is only an estimate.”

“The second change was to propose a sales tax increase,” Bottoroff said. “This is not a property tax.”

“We have looked at grant funding and have not found funds available to construct a facility. We will continue and if any grant funds become available, we will apply and if approved, the funds will go towards paying the facilities off sooner.” Debbie Bottoroff, Grove City Manager

When asked if the county’s two decades old fire tax could be used to build a new fire station, Bottoroff said those funds go toward purchasing new equipment.

“There are 20 fire districts in Delaware County, and each district receives the same amount of funds,” Bottoroff said. “The Grove Fire Department receives the same amount of funds as smaller districts that do not have the same call volume as Grove.”.

When asked about other funding opportunities such as increasing the community’s lodging tax or using ARPA funds, Bottoroff said that constructing a fire and police station with lodging revenue are not allowed by law.

“The revenue generated by the lodging tax is limited,” Bottoroff said.

ARPA funds, also known as the COVID-19 Stimulus Package or American Rescue Plan – are all part of a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill.

The ARPA funds are allocated to replacing Shundi Road Bridge and the design and engineering of the new Event Center, which replaces the former Civic Center, she said.

“The funds from the sale of the Civic Center are allocated to constructing a new Event Center,” Bottoroff said. “The available funds are less than one-third the cost of a new Event Center.”

She said the city is seeking additional private funding to pay for the Event Center.

Other ARPA projects include developing a master park plan for bike and walking trails and purchasing the land for those trails.

Bottoroff said the city looked hard at several options to where a combined facility would fit.

“Due to the size of the footprint needed to construct a combined facility, the city would have to purchase additional land which obviously would increase the cost,” Bottoroff said.

The other concern with a combined facility, in the event of a major disaster, such as a tornado, there is a greater risk of losing a facility, she said.

Having the police and fire stations at separate locations lessens the risk of losing both services she said.