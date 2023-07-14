GROVE, Okla.- Grove city leaders unanimously approved holding a special election in September to pass a $16.5 million bond issue to build a new fire and police station.

The special election is set for September 12.

City manager Debbie Bottoroff said for a $150,000 residence, property taxes will go up about $18.60 per month the first year.

“Property taxes will initially go up the first year of the bond, but homeowners will see their property tax decrease during the duration of the bond,” Bottoroff said.

Proposed Fire Department Building Proposed Police Station Building

The length of the bond is 25 years, she said.

A new 26,116-square-foot fire station is expected to cost $8.6 million and a new 15,888-square-foot police station is estimated to cost $7.54 million.

The fire station will be housed on Broadway Street across the street from the Best Western motel, said Mike Reeves, Grove Fire Chief.

Currently, 20 county fire departments collect four-tenths of a sales tax to help fund their individual departments.

“We collect about $75,000 a year from the sales taxes,” Reed said. “This money goes toward lease payments on vehicles.”

The Grove Fire Department covered 2,400 calls in 2022, he said.

“Our coverage area is bigger than Pryor and Miami,” Reed said.

The proposed police station will be built north of the city’s Northeastern Oklahoma A&M campus, which is east of Grove.

Grove’s 2023 population is 7,328 and is the 60th largest city in Oklahoma, according to census data.