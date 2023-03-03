GROVE, Okla. – Grove students are changing the world by changing their community.

Changing Our World or C.O.W., is a month-long parade of talent, fashion and dog shows, online auctions, a carnival, bake sale, games, culminating in the reveal assembly on March 22.

C.O.W. Week vice presidents (L-R) Reagan Roberts, Jackson Kerman and Borin Arnold

The student-led philanthropic project is organized by the school’s student council group. Since its inception in 2017, C.O.W. Week has raised more than $100,000 for local charities.

“We hope to raise $50,000 for the Abundant Blessing Center,” said Borin Arnold, C.O.W. Week vice president.

The Abundant Blessing Center is a community pregnancy ministry designed to help mothers and families. The center offers free pregnancy testing, limited medical care, adoption opportunities, parenting classes and counseling.

One of the most popular events is the DARE Assembly, Arnold said.

Students dare teachers and school administrators to a variety of challenges.

“It’s really funny to watch,” Arnold said.

“Our talent show is open to all ages,” Arnold said. “We want to make a generational impact and inspire younger students to make a difference.”

EVENTS: