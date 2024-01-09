GROVE, Okla. – Grove voters overwhelmingly passed a sales tax increase on Tuesday that will build a new police and fire stations.

With all five precincts reporting the 15-year, six-tenths of one percent sales tax increase passed with 476 voters saying yes and 289 voters rejecting the proposal, or 62.22% to 37.78%. The sales tax will jump to 10.2 percent.

Out of 4,884 registered voters, 765 voters, or less than 16% of the community’s population voted in the special election.

“I am so pleased the proposal passed,” said Grove Fire Chief Mike Reed. “There are many safety concerns this sales tax increase will address.”

Decades-old buildings filled with mold and other health concerns were the driving force to pass the sales tax increase.

City Manager Debbie Bottoroff said she will continue to look for grant funds to supplement the project to pay off the facilities.

“I am just grateful the voters saw the need to help those who lay down their lives to help us – the community’s police officers and firefighters,” Bottoroff said.

The proposed Fire Station is 17,252 sq. ft. and the proposed Police Station is 13,324 sq. ft. The project is estimated to cost $16.5 million.

The new sales tax will take effect on April 1st.