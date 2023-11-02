GROVE, Okla. – An overnight fire at a Grove church is suspected to be arson and is under investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Grove firefighters responded to a report of a fire around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday at the First Christian Church, said Grove Police Chief Mark Morris.

Morris said the fire was contained to the part of the church known as the Inspirational Hall and is estimated to have sustained between $30,000 to $40,000 in damages. The fire reportedly was in the stairwell and a fire in the closet attached to the church’s kitchen. A preliminary investigation doesn’t indicate a “hate crime” but since arson is suspected at the church the federal agency was called in, he said.

Based on evidence collected at the scene, Gretchen Triplett, 41, was taken into custody and is expected to be charged with arson and burglary, Morris said.