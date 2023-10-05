JAY, Okla. – District Judge Jennifer McAffrey admonished a convicted sex offender for seeing himself as the victim and sentenced him to a life sentence for sexually abusing a child.

Raymond Kyle Davis IV, 30, of Grove, was stoic and seldom looked at McAffrey as she addressed her concerns.

“I have read the PSI (presentencing investigation) report and have two concerns,” McAffrey said.

The judge was critical of Davis not showing any remorse for his actions and that he saw himself as “the victim.” The report indicated Davis was at high risk for reoffending, McAffrey said.

Davis’s supporters, which filled two courtroom rows, were observed crying at McAffrey’s sentencing. With his hands handcuffed Davis hugged each of his supporters and said “Love you guys” as he was taken out of the Delaware County District courtroom.

In May, a 7-man, 5-woman jury convicted Davis of lewd molestation and recommended a life sentence.

Georgia Duffield, Davis’s attorney pointed out Davis’s large circle of support. However, McAffrey took issue with Davis’s supporters saying they were not in the courtroom for the trial. She point out an exception, Davis’s mother, who was the only one of his supporters in the courtroom during the trial and heard the victim’s testimony.

“I am not going to disband the jury’s recommendation,” McAffrey said.

There were six letters of support, including that of a child, whose letter was written with a pencil.

One of the support letters stated Davis was offered and refused an eight-year plea deal while facing a life sentence.

“Does that sound like a man who is guilty,” Kyle Summerfield wrote in his support letter.

Davis, who is required to serve 85 percent of the sentence, roughly 35 years, told the court he planned to appeal McAffrey’s life sentence.

“The victim was so very young and this caused long-term damage,” said District Attorney Doug Pewitt prior to McAffrey’s ruling.

Court records show the victim was 5 years old at the time of the sexual abuse. The child, now 7 years old, testified for 30 minutes remotely in a separate room during the two-day trial so that she and Davis would not be in the same room at the same time.

“The most troubling – is the complete lack of responsibility,” Pewitt said.

Davis’s mother, Lisa Robinett took the stand to plead for leniency.

“I don’t want him to go to prison, I don’t believe he did it,” Robinett testified.

Robinett, a former Community Crisis Center employee, said her son was “highly intelligent.”

“We reserve life in prison for very specific circumstances,” Duffield said. “I am asking the court to give great weight to his support letters.”

Duffield asked the court to consider probation, treatment with very strict restrictions, or in the alternative suspend a portion of the sentence.