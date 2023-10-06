TULSA, Okla. – A Grove man with a history of drug and assault, faces federal drug charges after police say they seized drugs during a traffic stop.

Joshua Keller, 39, is being held in the Delaware County jail on complaints of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a weapon. He was indicted Oct. 3 in the U.S. District Court with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The federal indictment was sealed, but an arrest warrant affidavit dated July 24, shows Keller and Elizabeth Ripple, 31, were charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and unlaw possession of drug paraphernalia.

The pair was stopped for a traffic violation, according to an arrest affidavit. Grove police say they seized three bags that held 70 grams of methamphetamine, $2,222 in cash, two weapons – a gun and knife – and drug paraphernalia, the affidavit states.

Keller has a criminal history of bringing drugs into the jail, theft, embezzlement and assault charges, court records show.