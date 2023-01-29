JAY, OK – A Grove man is accused of using a kitchen knife to stab a puppy that had chewed up his marijuana stash.

Corbin Shultz, 20, is charged in Delaware County District Court with one felony count of cruelty to animals. He is being held at the Delaware County jail.

Warning: Graphic content

The Grove man told the investigating officer he stabbed the puppy because the animal “chewed up my weed…tobacco,” and had consumed some of the marijuana, according to an arrest affidavit.

Shultz had been living with his mother and her boyfriend, who is the animal’s owner, the affidavit states. During the course of the day, Shultz had left an inside gate open, and the puppy and another dog had gone into another room and destroyed a DVD and television remote and had defecated throughout the house, the affidavit states.

“I went into the kitchen and grabbed the knife…and stabbed the pup and tossed her over the porch after getting blood on me,” Shultz told the investigator. Shultz arrest affidavit, Jan. 10, 2023

“I took the pup, wrestled with the pup after it stayed under the car for a minute and put her in the dumpster,” the affidavit states.

Grove police found the lifeless dog in the dumpster and learned the puppy was still alive and started administrating first aid to the animal after it had sustained a knife wound to his left shoulder, the affidavit states.

After the stabbing, Shultz said he wiped the blood on the knife onto his pants and put the knife into the sink, the affidavit states.

“If I had had a gun, I would have shot the …dog…I would have shot both dogs,” Shultz said.

Prior to the stabbing Shultz spanked the dog. The dog in return attempted to bite Shultz which made him more irate, the affidavit states.

Shultz told investigators he was not sorry he stabbed dog but blamed his mother and her boyfriend for neglecting the dogs which caused damage to the house.

In an unrelate case Shultz is also charged with first degree burglary and possession of a controlled dangerous substance after allegedly breaking into a Grove home in June and stealing a can of soda out of the family’s refrigerator, according to court records.