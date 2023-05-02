JAY, Okla. – A Delaware County jury deliberated for around three hours before convicting a Grove man of lewd molestation and recommending he serve a life sentence for sexually abusing a child.

Raymond Kyle Davis IV, 30, was stoic and kept his hands locked together covering his mouth as District Judge Jennifer McAffrey read the verdict from the 7-man, 5-woman jury.

McAffrey set a sentencing date for July 20.

“These are serious cases,” said District Attorney Doug Pewitt referring to child sexual abuse cases.

Child sexual abuse cases are hard on the families, he said.

“I don’t take pleasure in obtaining a verdict – but it is necessary for the protection of the community and children,” Pewitt said.

Five witnesses, including the victim, testified during the two-day trial.

During deliberations the jury requested the 30-minute forensic interview between the victim and Tisha Boggs, a Delaware County Children’s Special Advocacy Network interviewer be shown again.

The child, then 5 years old, was seen on the video saying Davis made her repeatedly touch him inappropriately. The victim told Boggs she was told by Davis not to tell anybody, or she would be grounded, the video shows.

The video shows the victim telling Boggs on the video Davis “was mean” and “he made me feel disgusting.”

The child, now 7 years old, appeared uncomfortable on the screen as she testified remotely in a separate room. The 30-minute remote testimony was so the victim and Davis would not be in the same room at the same time.

Pewitt referenced the child’s testimony behavior during his closing arguments saying the “child didn’t want to talk about the abuse.”

The child testified she used to like Davis but not any longer.

When questioned by Georgia Duffield, Davis’s attorney, the victim testified she didn’t remember why she didn’t like Davis.

The child maintained during her testimony no one coached her on what to say.

Davis kept his head down during the child’s testimony.

“I felt nauseous when touched by Raymond,” the victim testified.

Davis’s face appeared flushed or red when the victim testified that he (Davis) placed his hand on top of hers during the episodes of touching.

When questioned by Duffield the child said she “remembered being nauseous – but didn’t remember what happened.”

During closing arguments, Pewitt argued it was unfair to expect a child to remember information from when she was 5 years old.

“That’s why we do forensic interviews” when investigators first get the allegations, Pewitt said.

When the victim testified “he took her hand that was something that didn’t happen by accident,” Pewitt said.

Davis agreed the touching happened, Pewitt said referring to a statement made by Davis during the investigation, that the victim was reaching for a vape and the touching was accidental.

Duffield said during closing statements there were inconsistencies with the victim’s mother.

“(Initially) This mother had doubts of her own about the believability about this incident,” Duffield said.

There were inconsistencies in what the victim was saying, Duffield said referring to the victim not remembering what happened as opposed to what the child remembered happened and what her mother said happened.