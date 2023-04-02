JAY, Okla. – A Delaware County man allegedly used money he is accused of stealing from a Grove youth football program to pay his rent and other bills.

Charles Leon Smith, 36, of Grove is charged with a felony count of embezzlement for allegedly stealing $48,958.23 from the North Delaware County Athletic Association.

Smith, the previous board president, had sole control of the account from May 2019 to Feb. 2023, and is accused of using money from the account to purchase items from area shopping centers, grocery and convenience stores, according to the arrest affidavit.

Smith also allegedly paid for his rent at LakeRidge Apartments, the affidavit states.

The account funds were also allegedly used at Public Service Company, Hulu, Straight Talk, Verizon, and LakeRidge Apartments, the affidavit states.

Smith appeared in court on Friday after a $5,000 outstanding arrest warrant was issued on March 21, court records show. After the hearing, he was taken into custody on the embezzlement charge. He was also wanted on another warrant, of $2,500 for a motion to revoke probation in connection to a 2020 drunk driving charge

Court records show Smith is to return to court on April 3.

In the 2020 drunk driving case, Smith was charged with driving under the influence – aggravated and speeding. He received a one-year deferred sentence on each offense. Officials say Smith failed to pay court costs, fines, obtain a drug and alcohol assessment, attend DUI school, failure to provide a receipt of an interlocking device, and do community service prompting the district attorney to file a motion to revoke in 2021.