GROVE, Okla. – Backup sophomore quarterback Gavin Wyatt threw for over 100 yards for the Ridgerunners Friday night in a hard-fought game as Grove fell to Collinsville 24-17.

The seventh-ranked Collinsville Cardinals was looking to avenge its only regular-season loss in 2022 with the win on Friday night. Collinsville improved their district record to 4-1 and 7-1 overall while Grove fell to 5-3 and 3-2 in district play.

Wyatt relaced Jackson Gain who sustained a knee injury in last week victory 49-0 victory over Tulsa Hale. He led Grove as they outrushed Collinsville with 202 yards and scored one touchdown while Grove’s defense held Collinsville to 124 rushing yards.

Wyatt also had 108 yards in the air, scored a touchdown and had one interception.

Grove was on the verge of tying the game late in the fourth quarter when Tayson Threet recovered an onside kick. Chris Johnson looked as if he was going to kick the ball to the left, but instead pivoted and kicked to the right allowing Threet to recover the ball.

David Cox led the Ridgerunner defense with eight solo tackles, followed by Aiden Davis with seven solo tackles and Ian Richard had three solo tackles and two sacks.

Collinsville finished the night with 127 passing yards.

Johnson nailed a 29-yard field goal in the second quarter and was perfect making both extra points for Grove after the offense scored in the first and fourth quarters.

Scoring Highlights

On a third-and-19 with the ball on the 25-yard line, Hudson Henslick intercepted a Wyatt pass putting Collinsville in the red zone.

Jack Keith was the workhorse for Collinsville getting the ball to the three-yard line before Grove’s defense jammed up Collinsville on third down.

Facing a fourth-and-goal, quarterback Skylar Moorman trotted in scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run with Justice McMath adding the extra point taking a 7-0 lead at the 6:42 mark.

Wyatt tied the game with a minute left in the quarter scoring on a 13-yard touchdown run. Wyatt’s touchdown capped off a 54-yard drive that saw Deringer Hollenbeck lunge forward with the nose of the football while facing a fourth and inches keeping the drive alive.

Scott Rigby found a hole in the left side of the field and scampered eight yards for the touchdown as Collinsville led 14-7 after McMath’s extra point.

Johnson’s 29-yard field goal cut into Collinsville’s lead with the Cardinals leading 14-10 at halftime.

Moorman hit Henslick with a 79-yard bomb as Collinsville took command of the game 21-10 in the third quarter.

McMath booted in a 31-yard field goal to increase Collinsville’s lead to 23-10 in the fourth quarter.

Grove clawed back on a Wyatt to Sheffield pass for a touchdown setting up Threet’s onside kick.

Two Grove penalties put Collinsville on the 9-yard line. The Cardinals took a knee with 15 seconds left in the game.

Next Friday Grove hosts Pryor for the final home game of the season.