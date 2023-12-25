“We need to upgrade the police and fire departments for their safety, so they can adequately protect the community.” - Grove City Manager

GROVE, Okla. — For years Grove City Manager Debbie Bottoroff has been fighting to improve the working conditions of the community’s police officers and firefighters.

The need for new public safety facilities has been a topic of discussion for over 20 years and has never gone far due to the limited revenue resources, Bottoroff said.

A primary function of the city is to provide public safety, she said.

In an effort to fund the construction, Grove voters are asked to approve a 15-year, six-tenths of one percent sales tax increase on the Jan. 9 special election ballot.

If passed, sales taxes will jump from the current 9.6 percent sales tax to 10.2 percent.

“The police and fire budgets are the largest within the organization,” Bottoroff said.

The 2023-2024 police and fire budgets are a combined $6,307,900 million

“We hope the citizens of Grove recognize that public safety is a priority and that there is a need for additional funding to provide our police and fire personnel with a safe work environment,” Bottoroff said.

So why does the community need new facilities?

POLICE STATION

Years of a leaking roof has caused mold inside and outside of the police station building, Bottoroff said.

“The foundation is crumbling, the plumbing, electric, gas, and sewer lines are outdated. The existing jail is not compliant with the federal jail regulations and the police department has been provided notice of violation.” – Debbie Bottoroff, Grove City Manager

The police department moved into their current facility in 1981. Before the police department, the building once housed the city’s post office – and before the federal building a movie theatre until it was nearly destroyed by a fire in the late 1970s.

The existing building is 5,500 sq. ft. and has not changed since 1986. The department employs 22 full-time commissioned officers, seven dispatchers, a records clerk, an evidence clerk, one police chief and a deputy chief.

“The existing facility is non-compliant with OSHA codes on numerous occasions, particularly exposing personnel to mold and mildew.

With the mold and the outdated utilities, there is a safety concern for employees.” – Debbie Bottoroff, Grove City Manager

“The exterior of the building is crumbling and shows years of wear and tear,“ Bottoroff said.

The building and ground crews do their best to bring the facility into compliance, but it is only a temporary fix; the dangerous contaminants return within months, she said.

FIRE STATION

In 1980, the 60-foot by 100-foot metal building was built to house the equipment and volunteer personnel without the need for sleeping or living quarters, Bottoroff said.

The metal building has an expected life of 30 years, she said.

“Most of the building’s problems stem from water leaking from the exterior which is causing damage and creating mold issues.

The exterior of the building has corrosion and rust issues.” – Debbie Bottoroff, Grove City Manager

“The firefighters that risk their lives to save residents’ lives and properties are being exposed to cancer-causing contaminants every time they step foot into the existing facility,” Bottoroff said. “Contaminants arise both during incidents as well as after and during daily duties.”

The station is not built to contain contaminants to keep from exposing the office, living quarters, and the public restrooms.

“Some of the carcinogens arrive at the station no matter the on-site precautions,” Bottoroff said.

The existing facility does not have an exhaust capturing system nor allow for the construction of containment facilities to prevent contaminating apparatus and equipment from continuing to contaminate the bays, gear and the entire station.

“The facility is too small to handle today’s call volume and operations,” Bottoroff said.

When the facility was built, the fire department responded to 5% of the call volume they have today and was not staffed 24 hours a day, she said

The existing building is not large enough to house the fire equipment needed to provide services to the city and our neighbors. Currently, the equipment is stored in three different buildings, Bottoroff said.

Other needs is the department needs adequate separate sleeping quarters for male and female personnel, she said.