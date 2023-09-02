GROVE, Okla.-Grove residents living within the community’s city limits are being asked to vote on a $16.5 million bond issue to build a new fire and police station.

The 25-year bond is earmarked to build a 26,116-square-foot fire station at a cost of $8.6 million and a 15,888-square-foot police station at a cost of $7.54 million, said Grove city manager Debbie Bottoroff.

Grove’s 2023 population is 7,328 and is the 60th largest city in Oklahoma, according to census data.

The election is set for Sept. 12.

A Space Need Assessment and Site Feasibility Study showed the current police and fire buildings were undersized with inadequate staff and public parking, she said.

Bottoroff said city leaders decided to go with a bond instead of raising sales taxes because Grove has one of the highest sales taxes in the area.

“Being located in the four-state area provides residents the opportunity to do their shopping in Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas where sales tax is less,” Bottoroff said. “The city lives and dies on sales tax, everything from streets to parks is funded through sales tax.”

Property taxes are expected to go up the first year of the bond, but homeowners will see their property tax decrease during the duration of the bond, she said.

Grove Police Chief Mark Morris said 100% of the bond money will go to the construction of the buildings.

Oklahoma statutes require municipalities to commit at least 70% of the funds collected to a project.

“Grove is committing 100%,” Morris said.

The proposed police station will be built north of the city’s Northeastern Oklahoma A&M campus, which is east of Grove.

The Police Department moved into the existing facility 42 years ago, in 1981.

“The building at one time was the old movie theatre that caught on fire back in the 1970s,” Morris said.

The city did some remodeling in 1987, but no other improvements have been made to the facility in the past 36 years, he said.

“We have outgrown the current building,” Morris said.

In 1980, the population of Grove was around 2,500.

“In 2022, the dispatch center took 47,088 calls,” Morris said.

Morris said the department dispatches for the north half of Delaware County. That covers 911 calls, including nine fire districts, six ambulances, and 22 officers, he said.

The proposed fire station will be housed on Broadway Street across from the Best Western motel. Currently, 20 county fire departments collect four-tenths of a sales tax to help fund their individual departments.

Grove collects about $75,000 a year from the fire tax.

Grove Fire Chief Mike Reed said the money collected goes toward lease payments on vehicles.

The current fire station was built around 1981, also 42 years ago, and one of the many problems with the building is the entire roof needs to be replaced.

“At the time of construction, the department consisted of one chief and two firefighters,” Reed said.

The department was not manned all the time with only 150 runs per year.

“Today the facility is manned around the clock and answers 2,339 runs per year, with an average of seven calls per day,” Reed said.

The current building has a life span of 30 years,” he said.

Insulation is falling down, the roof is leaking and causing mold issues and the ceiling is falling due to the leaks, Reed said.

The building also needs separate firefighter sleeping quarters. The sleep area does not provide adequate exhaust from all the dangerous by-products that come from fighting fires which research has proven these by-products cause cancer, he said.