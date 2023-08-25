PINEVILLE, Mo. — Officials with the “McDonald County School District” got their hands a little dirty Friday morning.

There was cause for celebration Friday morning — as the “McDonald County School District” broke ground on projects at two of their elementary schools.

“It’s always a great day when you are starting something new, such as this, and our students out here need this. We are a significant distance from the nearest storm shelter and we have about 300 kids on campus that we wouldn’t have time to transport to another storm shelter if we had the need,” said Dr. Eric Findley, Superintendent of McDonald County School District.

White Rock Elementary was first — with the construction of a new storm shelter and multi-purpose room already underway.

Next — it was Southwest City Elementary — where they revealed a new restroom facility — and turned dirt on an expansion project set to add three new classrooms to the school.

“It’s wonderful to be in a district that believes in students and believes in making sure they have everything they need. The bathrooms addition is nice because we didn’t have a bathroom down in this wing,” said Jeff Patterson, Principal at Southwest City Elementary.

“I mean, you have in this fourth grade hallway, they are sharing bathrooms with the eighth grade. We are kinda limited in the number of bathrooms at this location, so that was a need for the school district,” said Frank Woods, President of McDonald County School Board.

Voters approved a 21-and-a-half million bond issue in April of last year to fund these projects.

Now — the school district can ensure the safety of all its students.