MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Ground is broken in Mt. Vernon for something that’s been in the works for more than two years. It’s the new Lawrence County Law Enforcement Center.

The new $22-million facility will be built at 1525 Missouri Drive — and will replace the current jail that was built in 1984. It will also allow the Sheriff’s Office to move its operations under one roof.

Voters approved a sales tax in November of 2021 to construct and operate the center.

“We’re just excited that this is going on and we appreciate our partners, Elevatus also Nabholz the construction engineers being here to put this together. Again make this one of the most advanced facilities in the state when it’s built. And it’s just something that we’re really excited to have happen in our county,” said Brad Delay, Lawrence County Sheriff.

A tentative completion date is February of next year.