SALINA, Okla. – One of the four juvenile girls struck by lightning over the weekend has died, said Justin Alberty, Grand River Dam Authority spokesman.

Alberty did not release the juvenile’s name or age.

The four girls were swimming about 10:45 a.m. at Blue Hole Park on Saturday morning when lightning struck, injuring them all, Alberty said.

Blue Hole Park is between Kenwood in Delaware County and Salina which is in Mayes County.