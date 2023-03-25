Victims sent letters to court asking for a lighter sentence

TULSA, Okla. –A Delaware County man pleaded guilty to a domestic violence assault and was sentenced to 20 months in a federal prison.

Daniel Jumper, 27, of Eucha entered the plea in March 2022 in federal court to assault of an intimate/dating partner by strangling and attempting to strangle in Indian Country.

In addition to the 20-month federal sentence, Chief U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III also ordered Jumper to serve three years’ probation.

“Daniel Jumper strangled the victim and threatened to kill her,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson in a prepared statement.

An intoxicated Jumper along with two victims returned to Jumper’s Grand Lake residence on Dec. 6, 2021, from a birthday party, court records show.

The two women were attempting to bring Jumper from the car into the residence, when Jumper became angry and started arguing with one of the victims saying he “would kill her” and would “rip off her head,” court records show.

Jumper grabbed one victim by the throat with when the second victim intervened Jumper punched her in the face causing her to drop a 8-month-old baby.

The two victims wrote support letters asking for leniency concerning Jumper’s sentence.

“Since taking on a significant increase in domestic violence cases in 2020, federal prosecutors in the Northern District of Oklahoma have proven they are fully capable and have the will to ensure perpetrators of family violence are held accountable for their crimes,” Johnson said.

In 2014 two charges of lewd molestation against Jumper were dropped. He was charged in 2011 as a youthful offender, records show.

He also had several motor vehicle thefts, assault, and related charges in connection to a 2018 incident in Alfalfa County, online records show.