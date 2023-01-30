Glenn Nickols transmitted by email more than 100 videos and images of child sexual abuse

TULSA, Okla. – An Afton man who handcuffed and shackled a 6-year-old child while sexually abusing her pleaded guilty and is facing up to a life sentence.

Glenn Nickols, 40, pleaded guilty on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Tulsa to aggravated sexual abuse of a minor under 12 years of age in Indian Country and sexual exploitation of a child.

According to Nickols’ plea agreement, the minimum prison term is 30 years for the aggravated sexual abuse of a minor and 15 years is the minimum prison term for the sexual exploitation of a child.

He also faces up to a $500,000 fine on both convictions, the plea agreement states.

Nickols transmitted, by email, more than 100 videos and images of child sexual abuse.

Some images and videos showed a man, later identified as Nickols, wearing a hat with the name “Buckster” sexually abusing the child.

Some of the video images show the unclothed child “with both hands handcuffed together and placed above her head and a blue ribbon or blue tape across her mouth” and another image show the victim with “black ankle restraints on her ankles” and another image shows the child being sexually abused, according to the affidavit.

Nickols pleaded no contest in March in Delaware County District Court to aggravated possession of child pornography and to publish, distribute, or participate in obscene material. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The victim in the federal case is a Cherokee Nation member, the affidavit states.