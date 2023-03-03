Admission is $5 per person or a weekend pass for $10

GROVE, Okla. – Around 2,000 visitors are expected to attend this weekend’s Home and Garden Show on Grand Lake.

The Grove Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event for the 25th year March 3, 4, and 5. Due to the sale of the Grove Civic Center, the show will be held at the former Whoops building, located at 102 Lennel Drive, which is east of Grove.

The three-day event spotlights products and services for both the home and the garden.

Show hours are: