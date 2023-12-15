WEBB CITY, Mo. — An alleged case of road rage has led to the arrest of an unnamed 31-year-old man from Granby.

Officers say they were dispatched to the area of Madison and 13th Street where a caller reported the driver of a blue Chevy truck was waving a rifle out of the window.

Officers located the truck and pulled the driver over, without incident.

Police say a rifle was found inside the truck and they arrested the driver on charges of Driving While Revoked, Open Container, Driving While Intoxicated – Persistent Offender, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.