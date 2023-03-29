JOPLIN, Mo. — Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) – which is the sole supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients in the Four State area, is partnering with three area attractions to boost the region’s blood supply.

Successful donors in April and May will receive a voucher, redeemable for two free tickets, valued up to $74.00 to one of the following attractions:

• The Discovery Center – Springfield, Mo.

• The Scott Family Amazeum – Bentonville, Ark.

• Beyond the Lens! – Branson, Mo.

“Donors give the gift of life and the opportunity for patients to spend more time with their family creating memories,” CBCO Media Relations Representative Michelle Teter said. “And this fun promotion offers our lifesavers the opportunity to create memories with their friends and families, as well. We hand-picked these exciting attractions because they have so much to offer, and we can’t wait for our donors to experience it for themselves.”

Those wanting to participate can give blood at any mobile blood drive or one of four CBCO donor centers in Springfield, Mo., Joplin, Mo., Springdale, Ark., or Bentonville, Ark.

You can follow this link here to schedule an appointment or learn more.