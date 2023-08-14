WEBB CITY, Mo. — It’s time to get out the “Gamer Fuel” at Webb City High School…

Playing video games — at school — That almost sounds too good to be true.

That’s what students at Webb City High School can expect this upcoming semester — as construction on the school’s new “E-Sports Facility” has recently wrapped up.

“It’s an opportunity for our kids to be involved with extra-curricular activities and we know the kids who are involved in those extra-curricular activities, they do better in school academically, they do better in discipline, behavior and they are connected with the school so one of the things that we wanted to provide to our kids was an opportunity to be involved in the gaming culture,” said Tony Rossetti, Webb City School District Superintendent.

According to the “National Education Association” – more than 16 million dollars in esports scholarships were awarded in the U.S. in 2020.

With a local institution like “Crowder College” offering an esports program — Webb City Superintendent Dr. Tony Rossetti says he wants his students getting those opportunities as well.

“It’s worldwide and we provide that through our esports program which is either after school or before school, so this is part of the reason that we built this addition, to provide some extra opportunities for our kids,” said Rossetti.

Dakota Newby will be coaching the esports team and says students will be split up into varsity and junior varsity teams — and will compete every week — much like a traditional sports team would.

“We’ll have daily practices after school, we’ll have weekly matches, they have an eight-week season followed by playoffs and if you do well enough, state championship at the end,” said Dakota Newby, E-Sports Coach/Sponsor/Webb City Geometry Teacher.

Newby says it’s not just about having fun.

“A lot of times when they are playing at home and they get frustrated with a teammate, they can just quit and join a new team like that, and they are gonna have to stick it out. Also, discipline, right now they play whatever game they want, they are gonna have to come in for two hours every day and have to play a particular game, that yes, they signed up to play, but it’s not their choice for the day,” said Newby.

Newby says students will be focusing on 3 games this semester — “Super Smash Bros” — “Rocket League” — and “Overwatch”.

Students wanting to get involved should report to the new facility — right after the first day of school next Monday.