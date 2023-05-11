Vintage Pyrex has more than 270 million views and counting on TikTok, but the collectable cookware has been beloved since 1915

(Photo courtesy: Shutterstock)

GALENA, Kan. — You can make a collection out of almost anything, but when a collection becomes popular, you’ll often find the monetary value of the item or items you’re collecting starts to increase, and in some cases, even skyrocket.

That is now the case for those who have made a hobby out of collecting and selling original Pyrex bowls and dishes. For those unfamiliar with this kitchen collectable — Pyrex made its debut on the consumer market in 1915 when Corning Incorporated revolutionized the at-home glassware market with the introduction of borosilicate glass, which essentially means glass that’s less likely to explode in high-heat environments, like an oven.

What first started as plain cookware, was later given some decoration, when in the 1940’s Pyrex was made available to consumers in various colors and patterns. Today, that is what vintage Pyrex collectors are after: Those unique sets of colorful, mid-20th century cookware pieces. Toni Hearon, co-owner of Foxall Farms Flea Market, said the collection of vintage Pyrex became highly popular just a few short years ago.

“Before COVID, I had some primary bowl sets that set on my store shelf for probably six months. Now, it’s a different story. I can’t keep Pyrex on my shelves because the minute I get it in, it’s gone — even if it’s not a complete set. The last set of primary bowls I had in the store was probably six months ago, and it was missing the red bowl. That incomplete set sold for $80 and it was only in the store for a week,” said Hearon.

Prior to the COVID pandemic of 2020, Hearon claimed she sold Pyrex bowl sets (complete and incomplete sets) for around $20.00. Now, the price she’s able to sell them for has doubled, and in many cases, tripled.

“Even if you find a single bowl, it’s worth the money to people because they’re buying single bowls all over the place, hoping to put a complete set together,” said Hearon.

You can find some of the most rare and vintage pieces of Pyrex, HERE. Many of the sets have recently sold on auction sites for well over $1,000.

While those who grew up with it are familiar with its durability, vintage Pyrex is now catching on with younger generations who appreciate the beauty of these unique pieces, including the memories of growing up with Pyrex in the kitchen.

“I think that’s what makes people interested in collecting Pyrex. It’s because of the memories that they relate to their grandparents, or their great grandma, or their mom or dad — they all had those sets. I think that gives people the warm fuzzy feeling about paying the extra money and collecting those dishes, because mama had that set, or grandma had this set. People want some of those childhood memories back, and they often find it in this collection,” said Hearon.

Like many collector items that reach their peak of popularity and then steadily decline, Hearon believes the same can be said for vintage Pyrex — however, she claims the hobby of collecting the kitchen cookware will continue for many years to come.

“Something else will come along to appease people, but for a while to come, I think the popularity of collecting Pyrex will remain the way it is, because when you invest as much money these people are investing into it, it becomes a hobby that goes pretty deep in your pockets and in your heart. But, I think what makes it special is that it’s unlike any other hobby out there right now,” said Hearon.