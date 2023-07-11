GALENA, Kan. — If you love Route 66, you aren’t alone, it’s one of the most traveled roads in the whole world.

And one stop along the Mother Road is getting notoriety for what you do while you’re there.

Aaron Perry was already thinking about starting his own Route 66 business in 2018 when he drove by an old service station near the Kansas-Missouri border on the Mother Road.

“And I jokingly tell people it got dark, a beam of light shone down, angels played harps, and we ended up with an old Texaco in Galena Kansas,” said Aaron Perry, Owner, Gearhead Curious.

He’s been rebuilding it in sections ever since.

“We’re Gearhead Curios so everything we do is car, motorcycle, gearhead related,” said Perry.

And with each passing year, there’s something new to see.

A visitor starts the Dollar Wall.

“This dollar right here, he asked for a Sharpie and some tape, and I handed it to him, he stuck it to the wall and said here’s how you start something,” said Perry.

Signed dollar bills from all over the world now cover the wall.

A similar trend started on the ceiling.

“And now we have almost 500 license plates on the ceiling signed and donated by travelers, we have dedications to lost loved ones, cars, road trips,” said Perry.

There are even bars of soaps sold out of old hubcaps, one of which features a scent of grease.

“This resonates with people who smell this and say oh my gosh, it smells like my husband, my grandpa, my uncle, my dad, and this is about 50% of our soap sales,” said Perry.

Just a few weeks ago, he remodeled the restroom.

“Our urinal is a powder-coated funnel, we have little steel-toed things mounted to the floor so the guys know where to put their feet, our gas pedal is the flush, so it’s a foot-shaped gas pedal and the water comes up through an old Texaco oil can into the funnel,” said Perry.

And if you hit the funnel, you can buy this shirt.

But a female customer thought that wasn’t inclusive, and Perry agreed.

“We have disposable, individually wrapped she-wees which allows a lady to stand and use the funnel, and then we have a brass horn from a car that you can honk to let everyone know you hit the funnel at Gearhead Curios,” said Perry.