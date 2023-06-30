GALENA, Kans. — A young girl’s life was saved this afternoon (6/30) by a local police officer.

Jakob Christiansen works for the Galena Police Department.

He was on duty today when the call came in about a medical emergency at “Schermerhorn Park.”

Officer Christiansen was the first one to arrive on scene.

That’s where he found a young girl who was having a hard time breathing.

He says she then passed out and stopped breathing — and that’s when he went into action.

“I just started CPR. Her dad helped me out because mouth-to-mouth resuscitation generally, especially with kids, it’s preferred that family does it. So, I did about 30 compressions and he would do the mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. I did a few more and she took a deep breath. I had her in the recovery position and then she went unconscious again. So, we did it again, rolled her over back on to her back — did compressions — he did mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, and then finally, she started breathing again, and we put her back on her side. That’s about when EMS and the fire department showed up, and other units as well,” said officer Christiansen.

Christiansen has been with the Galena Police Department for about a year.

He says he’s thankful for his training, and that the girl still has her whole life ahead of her.