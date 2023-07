KSNF/KODE — A Galena man is behind bars, tonight (Tuesday), in connection to alleged drug crimes.

Earlier today (Tuesday), Cherokee County authorities arrested 44-year-old Caleb Helton — after a warrant was issued.

Caleb Helton, 44.

They say he’s been the subject of an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in Cherokee County — earlier this summer. No word yet on official charges.

