GALENA, Kan. — Officials say someone crashed a truck on a rural Cherokee County road, setting fire to acres of brush near the crash scene.

The brush fires then spread to multiple structures in the immediate vicinity. Galena and Baxter Springs Fire Departments responded to the scene.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident. A driver was not found anywhere in the area, and officers are trying to determine what caused the crash setting the fires.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to bring you information as it becomes available.