GALENA, Kan. — A pre-Christmas tradition continues for the Galena Police Department.

Students at Spring Grove Elementary were treated to a visit from Santa, today (Monday).

Not only that – they each received a present.

It’s part of the police and fire department’s Toys for Kids campaign.

Something that benefits about 230 kids at the school.

Officials say the purpose is pretty simple – to make sure each kid gets a present.

Santa’s elves, by the way, are members of the city’s clerk’s office.

Donations throughout the year pay for the toys — with a major source of that funding coming from folks who contribute to the annual “Boot Block” at 7th and Main on “Good Friday.”

“It’s just great to see all the kids, the smiles on their faces, how they react when they see Santa Claus and receive the toys that they get. And then, usually if we have any money left over, we will try to find families throughout the community and do something special for them after we get this taken care of,” said Billy Charles, Galena Police Chief.

This is something the police and fire departments do for Spring Grove students every year.